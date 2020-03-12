Local hospitals explain what to expect if you have symptoms linked to coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As concerns over the coronavirus increase, some people are heading straight to the hospital if they are experiencing symptoms. But local health officials are advising to consider these steps first before visiting the hospital.
If you experience fever, cough, shortness of breath and come in contact with a person known to have COVID-19 - call your doctor, nurse practitioner or PA first, said Dr. Manley Jordan, Chief Medical Officer with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
“They will have the information to refer you if you do screen positive,” Dr. Jordan said.
Health officials said it’s best to keep people away from health care facilities if possible, but if patients do visit with these symptoms, the next step is to obtain initial testing.
“Put a mask on them, we want to isolate them, and then we want to obtain a swab from the back of their nose," Dr. Jordan said. "It’s called a nasopharyngeal swab and submit that to the Office of Public Health who will then facilitate the testing.”
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital said they are working with CHRISTUS and West Cal Cam to try to meet the community need.
“We will be opening up an area on our campus remote from the hospital to where we’re going to be able to facilitate screening these patients, confirming the screen and then making sure that these people are appropriately masked and isolated,” Dr. Jordan said.
The plans for the screening clinic are in the early stages, but Dr. Jordan said it could open as soon as this week. Once open, people must be referred to the clinic by their primary care physician after their initial screening over the phone.
“The vast majority of patients they’ll be very very safe to discharge home which is the safest place for them as well as the community," Dr. Jordan said. "So, they’ll be asked to isolate in their home environment pending the results of the test.”
It takes about 12 hours to receive a presumptive positive result from the state lab. Once this happens, the results will be forwarded to the CDC.
