Live at the Lakefront to continue as scheduled

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles music festival “Live at the Lakefront,” will continue as scheduled, the Arts and Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana announced on Thursday.
“We will have ample handwashing stations and hand sanitizer dispensers at the event,” Executive Director L. Devan Corbello said. “As well as a large open area for attendees to move about and practice ‘social distancing.’ ”
Corbello asked people to continue taking the necessary health precautions as recommended by the CDC, which includes washing your hands, avoid touching your face and staying at home if you’re not feeling well.
Live at the Lakefront opens at 6 p.m. March 13 and will continue March 20 and 27.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.