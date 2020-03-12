Limited supply of disinfectant products at some local department stores

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Shelves were near empty of disinfectant products at some major department stores in Lake Charles on Wednesday, with no clear indication of when shelves will be restocked.
KPLC sent a reporter to check stores in the Lake Area and found that most shelves were empty of cleaning products from brands such as Clorox and Lysol, but had cleaning wipes in small quantities from other brands.
Signs at Kroger and Target say customers can purchase a limited amount of disinfectant wipes, hand sanitizers and hand and face wipes.
Kroger announced on its website they will be limiting the number of sanitization, cold, flu and household essentials to 5 each per order.
Target CEO Brian Cornell said staff are working around the clock to make sure products are available at their stores.
“As demand for cleaning products, medicine, pantry stock-up items and more remains high, we’re sending more products to our stores as quickly as possible," Cornell said. "And this weekend, we started to limit the number of key items per purchase, which will allow more guests to get what they need.”
In Lake Charles, Target has limited the quantity to 6 per guest. A store manager said over the phone that they are waiting on shipments to restock shelves.
Walmart’s shelves were empty of disinfectant products but had ammonia and bleach in stock.
Walmart said in a statement they’re working to keep their stores stocked, leaving some discretion to store managers.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.