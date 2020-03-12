Lake Charles woman accused of stealing $60,000 in merchandise from employer

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing more than $60,000 in merchandise from a store on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff at which she was an employee, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s officials said.
Nicole L. Reeves, 35, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing merchandise from the store for approximately one year, said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives viewed surveillance footage from the store and observed Reeves walking out of the store on numerous occasions with unpaid merchandise, Vincent said.
Reeves confirmed she stole over $60,000 worth of merchandise from the store, Vincent said.
Vincent was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of theft over $25,000.
Reeves was released on a $10,000 bond.
Det. Freddie Powell is the lead investigator.
