Jeff Davis Parish Policy Jury opposes state centralized sales tax

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A proposal at the state legislative session this year would take away local agencies’ abilities to collect local taxes and give that power to the state.
“Everything that we get is very important in keeping the town going,” said Welsh Mayor Carolyn Louviere.
Last week, Welsh leaders unanimously opposed plans to create a state centralized sales tax collection. That’s the goal of House Bills 428 and 581.
“Like any other town, we have to raise our money to run the town...So our sales tax is very important. We don’t have a lot of businesses as a small town," said Louviere.
The Town of Welsh is one of many local agencies against the bills, that would give the tax collecting role to the state, instead of individual entities collecting that revenue.
Some believe it would slow down the process and create more hoops to jump through.
“Because of the infrastructure that’s going to have to be in place by local governments to get money..the time and efforts are going to take so long. I think it’s going to affect everyone, especially in the small towns, it’s going to affect us majorly,” said Roger Mallet, Operations Manager at Abell & Son.
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board is among 35 others that also collect local sales tax. Superintendent Kirk Creuder says it allows them to connect on a personal level with local businesses--and if lost, would be a major blow to the local economy.
“Our local money then disappears and goes to the state and we have to hold our breath waiting for it to come back,” said Creuder.
The school district’s tax collector says this concept of a centralized collection has been talked about for years, but there’s not been much movement on it.
Officials argued in the past, that the state could miss out on money from internet sales if the tax collection isn’t centralized. But Creuder says that’s a box they’ve already checked off.
“Right now because we’ve worked with those companies..we are receiving that from online companies and things are improving because of our ability to collect,” said Creuder.
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board said it has been able to collect up to $50k more a month just with about 10 online companies and that number continues to grow.
Current Tax Collection Procedures
- Businesses that operate within the confines of Jeff Davis Parish currently collect sales and use tax on applicable items and services then remit those taxes, by the 20th of each month, to the Tax Collector which is housed at the School Board Office.
- The Tax Collector verifies that these amounts are correct at the time of filing then enters the numbers into the tax system that in turn applies the correct portion of the tax rate collected to the affected jurisdictions. Once all returns and remittances have been accounted for the Collector then disperses the funds on a monthly basis to all jurisdictions.
- The Tax Office also collects monies from online vendors. If they have been determined to have nexus in our state, then they have been notified they need to remit local taxes.
- The Tax Office does have a contract with each jurisdiction to assist in the cost of collections. It is a flat rate of 2.1% of collections. This fee allows the Tax Office to pay its employees, perform audits of noncompliant businesses, educate taxpayers and enter into litigation with delinquent businesses on the jurisdictions’ behalf.
- The Tax Office also assists taxpayers with basic taxability questions, setting up their businesses, finding necessary information that they need from State agencies and even boat registrations.
So far, the Jeff Davis Parish School Board, the Town of Welsh, and just Wednesday, the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury voted to formally oppose the bills.
Bills pre-filed for the 2020 Legislative Session
HB 428 (Echols)
- This is a constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to provide by law for the mandatory central collection of ALL local sales and use taxes and occupational taxes.
- This would only be passed if a constitutional convention was held and ultimately it would have to go to the public for a vote.
HB 581 (Echols)
- This is the legislation that enables HB428 to work. It provides that the DOR will act as the central collector, not only for sales and use taxes but also for occupational license taxes.
- Dissolves the Uniform Local Tax Board that is currently creating uniformity among parishes by allowing businesses a one-stop-shop for filing certain requests of the parishes instead of filing in each individual parish.
- Dissolves all local tax offices.
- Creates a position for a tax auditor to be housed through the Sheriff’s Dept. (there are currently 35 parishes in which the collectors are housed at School Boards and only 7 which are collected through Sheriff Offices)
- Creates a new board “Parish Local Tax Auditor Board” which will be comprised of the 63 tax auditors, all of which have a vote in all board proceedings.
- This auditor’s work papers are property of the state and cannot be retained by the auditor or parish, they must be turned over to the state.
- Funds will be distributed to parishes on a quarterly basis as opposed to the current monthly distributions in Jeff Davis. (Calcasieu, among other parishes, have daily distributions)
- Funds collected will be subject to a 1% fee payable to the LDOR.
- The Taxability of a business will be determined by the LDOR and not the parish.
