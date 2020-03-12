Hometown Heroes: Korean War veterans’ stories

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish high school students are again documenting stories from military veterans, this year focusing on the Korean War.
It was known as the forgotten war, the military action in Korea in the early 1950s. Many of the men and woman called up for duty during that war had previously served in World War II. That's what led a group of CPSB-TV production students to begin interviewing Korean war vets and letting them tell about their experience. Barbe student Edmond Rideaux tells of one veteran who went off to fight and came back to nothing.
"He lost him farm whenever he came back from the Korean War because he was really like the prime caretaker of his family's farm," said Rideaux. "Since they didn't have him, it just went downhill."
Joe Rabalais is thrilled to have his and other Korea veterans stories heard.
"No one has ever come up with this before," said Rabalais. "So I'm real glad that someone has finally decided to do this. It makes me feel real good that at last the Korean War veterans, the ones that are still left, will be recognized some way."
Instructor Britney Glaser says the stories are real eye-openers for her students.
"This project matters so much because many of these stories have never been told, let alone heard by teenagers in our school system and our community today," said Glaser. "So what they're hearing is really history that hasn't been chronicled by voice."
"It's important for these veterans to tell their stories because in today's society we don't really focus on past history at all. Most veterans don't have their stories out there," said Rideaux. "It's important to get an acknowledgement of what it was like."
Last year, the students had a similar program for World War II veterans. When the Korean War project is complete, the interviews will be send to the Library of Congress in Washington DC.
