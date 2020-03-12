FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and mostly cloudy day, a few showers possible for Friday

As we head into the evening we can expect a repeat of the last several nights as we have temperatures dropping into the lower 70′s and upper 60′s, and that with dew points in the middle 60′s means there is a chance for fog to develop. Last night we didn’t see the widespread dense fog like we did on Wednesday morning as all the ingredients didn’t come together to allow it to form as widespread, however the chance still remains and we need to plan accordingly bu allow extra time, using low beams and paying attention as we drive and may encounter some dense fog at times. As we wake up on Friday morning we can expect another mild start with lows in the middle 60′s, and into the afternoon a few breaks in the clouds will allow us to warm up once again in the upper 70′s to near 80. The one difference in Friday will be for the possibility of a few showers to pop up and move through some areas. This won’t be a washout by any means but we do see a slightly higher chance for tomorrow, the best chance looks to be as we head into the lunchtime through early evening. I know a lot of events are going on this weekend and one being Live at the Lake Front, and that looks to be just fine, just a mild and muggy one.