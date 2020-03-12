FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and mostly cloudy day, a few showers possible for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been another warm and muggy afternoon across the area as we seen temperatures once again in the upper 70′s, but the good news is that we have remained dry.
As we head into the evening we can expect a repeat of the last several nights as we have temperatures dropping into the lower 70′s and upper 60′s, and that with dew points in the middle 60′s means there is a chance for fog to develop. Last night we didn’t see the widespread dense fog like we did on Wednesday morning as all the ingredients didn’t come together to allow it to form as widespread, however the chance still remains and we need to plan accordingly bu allow extra time, using low beams and paying attention as we drive and may encounter some dense fog at times. As we wake up on Friday morning we can expect another mild start with lows in the middle 60′s, and into the afternoon a few breaks in the clouds will allow us to warm up once again in the upper 70′s to near 80. The one difference in Friday will be for the possibility of a few showers to pop up and move through some areas. This won’t be a washout by any means but we do see a slightly higher chance for tomorrow, the best chance looks to be as we head into the lunchtime through early evening. I know a lot of events are going on this weekend and one being Live at the Lake Front, and that looks to be just fine, just a mild and muggy one.
Friday evening into our weekend will be very similar as we see lows in the middle 60′s with patchy fog possible during the overnight time frame. As for our weekend if you have any plans they look to be good to go as we aren’t expecting a washout, but the chance does remain for at least a few showers from time to time, but if you are okay with the way the weather has been the last couple of days, then that will be what to expect over the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to near 80 for both days and each morning starting out mild as we see lows in the middle to even a few upper 60′s. This weather pattern will stick around as we head into the beginning of next week and rain chances remain very low as a sprinkle of light shower can’t be ruled out but that will be about it. Monday highs are continuing the warm trend as they are close to 80. and the same can be said through Wednesday.
The one thing that will be gradually changing overtime especially as we head into next Wednesday or so is the rain chances beginning to creep up as we see a cold front moving closer providing a little more lift throughout the region, which will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the region. This looks to last through the ending of the work week and into next weekend, but that’s still several days away and we have plenty of time to monitor it. So for now we see warmer temperatures and the mugginess continue with limited rain chances.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.