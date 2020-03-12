FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning fog with warm and muggy afternoons continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm and muggy day is on tap as the morning hours continue to bring more fog. The fog could be slower to move in and could continue to thicken up in spots through mid-morning, so again be prepared for visibility issues as you head out the door this morning for the commute. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10:00 A.M. from the National Weather Service. Once the fog clears, some peeks of sunshine return with highs this afternoon topping out in the upper 70s.
Through the day ahead, we will have times where clouds thicken up and other times when the sun pops out, and breezes out of the south at times up to 20 mph will keep a very warm feel in place with no real change to this pattern over the next 8-10 days ahead. Mornings will continue to bring a threat of more fog, and through the daytime hours, clouds will give way to a few peeks of sun and afternoon highs each day top out around 80 degrees.
The weather pattern ahead is favorable for your outdoor activities, with only a slight chance of a few widely scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday. The storm track stays focused across the ArkLaTex and northern Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama, while storms continue to largely bypass our part of the state thanks to upper level ridging and a surface high centered over the northern Gulf of Mexico, essentially blocking any fronts from moving our way.
By the latter half of next week, some indications are that the ridge aloft will begin to weaken enough to allow a front to approach our area by next Friday or Saturday, but that is still 10 days out and a lot could change with the models which have been struggling in the long range. At this time, I’ll up the rain chances slightly by next Friday and Saturday, although the forecast that far out is made with very limited confidence. Until then, don’t expect really any big changes to our day to day weather pattern.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.