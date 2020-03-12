FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning fog with warm and muggy afternoons continue

By the latter half of next week, some indications are that the ridge aloft will begin to weaken enough to allow a front to approach our area by next Friday or Saturday, but that is still 10 days out and a lot could change with the models which have been struggling in the long range. At this time, I’ll up the rain chances slightly by next Friday and Saturday, although the forecast that far out is made with very limited confidence. Until then, don’t expect really any big changes to our day to day weather pattern.