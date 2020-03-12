Edwards’ 36 points not enough, Pitkin falls to top-seeded Simsboro 85-48

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The No. 5 Pitkin Tigers knew they’d need to play their best basketball of the year if they were to down top-seeded Simsboro. Despite a herculean effort by senior Garrett Edwards, Pitkin would be no match for the team from the ‘Boro as the Simsboro Tigers advanced to the Class B title with an 85-48 win.
The Tigers of Simsboro came out the gate hot out scoring Pitkin, 26-11 in the first quarter. The Simsboro defense forced 22 Pitkin turnovers in the game for a 34-4 points off turnovers differential.
“They turned up the pressure a bit and we had a few turnovers and gave up a few offensive rebounds and we stopped doing the things that we were trying to do,” admitted Pitkin coach Jake Greene. “We just dug ourselves in a little bit of a hole.”
The lone bright spot on the day for Pitkin came in the form of Edwards. The LSU baseball signee was brilliant in his final high school basketball game. Edwards went 12-22 from the field scoring 36 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. He added five assists as well.
Edwards’ performance was overshadowed by a dominant effort in the paint by Simsboro. The Tigers of the 'Boro out-rebounded Pitkin by a 43-28 margin and outscored them in the paint 44-16. The athleticism and skill by Kalep Crane (25 point) and Jakemin Abney (21 points) was too much to overcome.
“They were really athletic and they were saying that they were going over the back and stuff but in reality, we were in front of them and we just weren’t jumping with them. When they can jump as high as they can, there’s really nothing you can do about it," admitted Edwards. "So that was part of Coach was saying, that we didn’t execute the gameplan like we should’ve.”
