Cowgirls score six runs in the 7th to pick up 6-3 win over ULM

MONROE— Trailing 3-0 heading to the final frame, McNeese softball scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to come from behind in a 6-3 win over Louisiana-Monroe here Wednesday night.
The Cowgirls improved to 19-7 overall with the win while the Warhawks fall to 10-14.
ULM took the early lead in the second inning with two runs off a two-out double by Kennedy Page.
McNeese threatened to score in the top of the third inning when Sara Geier picked up the Cowgirls first hit of the game with a two out single through the left side, Cory McCrary was hit by a pitch then Brenique Wright drew a walk to load the bases. The Cowgirls weren’t able to push any runs across after Caylon Brabham popped out to second base for the third out.
The Warhawks added another run in the third on a leadoff double by Korie Keps who went to third on a sac bunt then scored on a single to left by Jessica Watts for a 3-0 lead. Following a Cowgirl pitching change, McNeese got out of the inning on a double play.
The score remained in the Warhawks favor until the Cowgirl bats came alive and scored six runs on six hits in their last at-bat of the game.
Pinch hitter Alayis Seneca led things off with a bloop single to left field. Lauren Brown’s double over the leftfielder’s head sent Seneca to third. Pinch hitter Caleigh Cross singled to the pitcher to load the bases. Another pinch-hit single, this time by Kaylee Lopez put the Cowgirls on the scoreboard when Seneca crossed the plate following a single up the middle.
After a ground out to short by McCrary that got Brown out at home for the first out, Brenique Wright singled up the middle to put runners on first and second. Caylon Brabham’s single to second base scores both pinch runner Padyn Williams and Wright for the 6-3 lead.
Cowgirl reliever, Whitney Tate got the first batter to ground out to Geier at second base, struck out the second before a Cowgirl error allowed the next runner to reach. Tate finished the game by getting the final out to ground out to Geier to end the game.
McNeese outhit the Warhawks 8-5 with six of the Cowgirl hits coming on the seventh inning. Lauren Brown led McNeese with two hits including one double.
Tate improved to 4-2 on the year with the win in relief of starter Caroline Settle. Tate threw 4 2/3 hitless innings with three strikeouts and one walk to pick up the win.
McNeese will remain on the road and will get back to the Southland Conference schedule this weekend when they will travel to Central Arkansas for a three-game series beginning with a 4 p.m. doubleheader Friday.
SCORING
B2- ULM scored two runs on a two-out double to right center (ULM 2, McN 0)
B3- A ULM leadoff double and a single scores a run (ULM 3, McN 0)
T7- McNeese scored six runs on six hits to take the lead (McN 6, ULM 3)
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.