Coronavirus update from Mcneese State University

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An email was sent to students this afternoon addressing concerns around the coronavirus.
Officials at Mcneese are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and they are following what the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health have recommended.
They consider the health and safety of students highly important and are “discussing different contingency plans to continue campus operations," stated the email. “Our faculty and students should be prepared to move face-to-face classroom instruction to online.”
To see posted campus messages, guidance from the University of Louisiana System, Governor’s Office, Louisiana Department of Health, and CDC, click here.
