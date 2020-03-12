Calcasieu Council on Aging taking precautionary measures for coronavirus

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Council on Aging has over 3,000 visits a month at their seven senior center locations across Calcasieu Parish.
They are taking precautionary measures to keep seniors safe, amidst the rising coronavirus concerns.
“This year, with the coronavirus being in the forefront for our senior population, we have definitely been distributing information on a regular basis to our seniors and our senior centers where our seniors congregate daily to be involved in activities," said CEO, Jacqueline Grene.
Currently, all programs are continuing as usual.
“We’re under the direction of our Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs so we do wait for direction from them in the event that anything extra would need to be done, but we are making sure we’re talking more about hand washing, cover your cough, the six feet rule of staying six feet apart which is kind of hard,” said Jacqueline Green, CEO. “Our seniors are very comfortable with each other.”
Employees are being briefed on the signs of the illness, and asked to stay vigilant in their cleaning.
“We do service the majority of the senior population here in Calcasieu Parish through our seven senior centers so we are being active with our coordinators because they are with our seniors every day on the signs and symptoms of a person who may be ill,” Green said.
One senior is concerned but is not changing her routine regardless.
“It’s frightening particularly because older people are more prone to infections, so yeah, you have to be concerned, but life goes on, and you have to keep taking it one day at a time.””said Jan Muterbaugh.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.