Bicyclist from Sulphur killed in school bus crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Mar. 12, a crash involving a school bus took the life of Michael Bourgeois, 49, of Sulphur on LA-13 near Faulk Road in Crowley.
Bourgeois was traveling northbound on the highway on a bicycle when he was struck by the bus which was also traveling northbound. According to troopers, Bourgeois was in the lane of travel on and his bike did not have lights.
The school bus driver was unable to stop the bus and hit Bourgeois from behind, which ejected him from his bike.
He was brought to a local hospital in critical condition where he eventually died of his injuries. Results are pending on a toxicology sample from Bourgeois.
“The driver of the school bus, along with the 18 students on the bus, were uninjured and impairment on the bus driver’s part was not a factor in the crash," says TFC Thomas Gossen, with Louisiana State Police. "A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the school bus which indicated no alcohol in his system.”
LSP reminds bicyclists that they should never assume that motorists can see them. Also troopers would like to remind bicyclists that using proper lighting, wearing reflective materials, and obeying are simple precautions that can help prevent crashes..
