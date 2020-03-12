All spring sports at McNeese suspended until March 30

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Taking precautions due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Southland Conference has announced it is suspending all spring sports competition effective immediately and through March 30.
This includes all conference and non-conference contests for the Southland’s spring sports.
McNeese spring teams will continue to conduct practices and spring football is still scheduled to begin next Tuesday. Coaches will still be able to travel to recruit, although international travel is prohibited.
“We ask that our fans and supporters be patient as we work through the ever-changing landscape of this situation,” said Interim Athletics Director Tanner Stines. “We will cautiously make decisions that are in the best interest of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We will provide regular updates as needed.”
Earlier on Thursday, the Southland cancelled its 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.
