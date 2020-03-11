Texas Fishing Report

CEDAR CREEK: GOOD. Water stained; 56-58 degrees, 0.03’ high. Largemouth bass are on the rocks and docks both main lake and in coves in 2 to 10' also along shorelines leading to the back of spawning coves. Jigs, plastics, and moving baits like chatter baits and spinnerbaits are good starters. Hybrids and sand bass are also heading up the creeks and staging on points throughout the lake. Small grubs and swimbaits are good in the creeks, and crankbaits can be good in 4-10' on the points. Crappie are heading up the creeks and also starting to get shallower in the spawning coves. Some docks are starting to hold fish, as well as some of the brush piles in various depths. Jigs and minnows are both good choices; you just have to experiment. Catfish are good on the shallow north end of the lake and also moving shallow all over the lake. There are still some deep fish as well, so don't rule that out. Fresh cut shad is best.