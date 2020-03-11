Tellurian confirms staff cuts and leadership changes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tellurian, which owns the LNG project Driftwood, is making big staff cuts and switching up leadership roles.
Tellurian said these changes are crucial to ensuring the Driftwood LNG project, south of Carlyss, remains the top priority. Tellurian confirms to 7 News it’s laying off about 40 percent of its 176 employees, or, 70 people.
In a press release, President and CEO Meg Gentle said the changes come from unstable financial market conditions due to growing coronavirus concerns. This led the company to reduce their overhead spending to $6 million.
“Tellurian is reducing our corporate overhead costs and recently reduced our headcount to be resilient and prepared for the future," Joi Lecznar, spokesperson for Tellurian said in a statement. “In addition, we are redirecting resources to support our LNG marketing efforts. Driftwood is fully permitted and ready to begin construction as soon as we can complete commercialization and financing.”
Tellurian said the project will continue despite these changes. According to Driftwood LNG’s website, the project is set to begin operations in 2023.
