SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 10, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 10, 2020.
Jacob Anthony Mallet, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); contempt of court (3 charges).
Adam Wade Bushnell, 32, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to use a turning signal.
Paul Anthony Redmond, 52, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; tail lamps.
Ransom Hayes Ardoin, 22, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; additional lighting equipment.
Kevin Joseph Harrell Jr., 24, Sulphur: Battery; property damage under $1,000; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Justin Paul Taylor, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Brian Keith Shillow, 50, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; flight from an officer; evidence of motor vehicle livability security contained in vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Aquino Ron Yancy, 32, Iowa: Domestic abuse; contempt of court; domestic abuse.
Javonte Adolephus Goodwin, 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms.
Justin Thomas Belk, 31, Sulphur: Probation violation (2 charges).
Chloe Layne Leger, 18, Starks: Accessories after the fact.
Devonte Marcal Stephens, 18, Eunice: Theft under $1,000; battery of a police officer; resisting police officer with force.
Gilbert Albert Chaison, 49, Pineville: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Joshua Richard Christopher Heaton, 24, Sulphur: Burglary; possession of a Schedule II drug; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Kevin William Pehm, 38, Deer Park, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; out of state detainer; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Lee Edwards, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of stolen things between $5,000 and $25,000.
Bobby Gabriel Diaz Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; expired motor vehicle insurance.
Logan Stuart Davis, 27, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of stolen firearms; money laundering; possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ivy Shalynn Wilson, 19, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle between $5,000 and $25,000.
Tiffany Michelle Jeanise, 32, Vinton: Probation detainer.
