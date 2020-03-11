Southland to limit attendance at future rounds of basketball tournaments due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

“While this announcement creates considerable inconvenience for many fans, these measures are being taken with the health and well-being of the tournament’s participants in mind, including student-athletes and coaches,” Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett said. “This is of the utmost importance as we’re seeing similar issues across the country with other sporting events, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships in the coming weeks. The Southland will continue to monitor and to take necessary precautions through the weeks ahead as other competition and championship events are scheduled.”