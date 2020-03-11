Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife in Louisiana nearly a decade ago has rejected a plea deal that would have prevented the case from going to trial. The Advocate reports 44-year-old Oscar Lozada turned down an offer Tuesday to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year sentence. His wife went missing in 2011. Authorities believe he killed her and disposed of her body. Her remains have never been found. Authorities say he and the couple's daughter fled to Venezuela around the time of his wife's disappearance. He was arrested in 2018 and then indicted last year. The trial is expected to begin in July.