Hamilton Christian and St. Louis both fall in semifinal round

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Our local select teams were in play Tuesday night aiming to punch their tickets to their respective state championships games. Unfortunately, both Hamilton Christian and St. Louis’ seasons would come to an end in the semifinal round.
Calvary Baptist 56 - Hamilton Christian 44
The No. 2 HCS Warriors hosted the sixth-seeded Cavaliers as Hamilton made its fourth straight semifinal appearance. Calvary’s size would give HCS trouble in the paint as CBA advanced to the Division IV title game, 56-44.
Hamilton Christian would play well in the first half, as the Warriors led the Cavs at halftime, 22-21. The third quarter would belong to Calvary as the Cavs would open the period with a 15-2 run to build a double-digit lead, one that Hamilton could never get back.
The Warriors would go on a run to make it a five-point game in the quarter, but the HCS shots would stop falling as Calvary would pull away for good.
Calvary sophomore Labree Williams Jr. stole the show with a 23-point showing, with 15 of the points coming in the second half. Hamilton Christian senior point guard Michael Thomas wrapped up his prep career with a 16-point showing.
St. Thomas More 61 - St. Louis 43
St. Louis, the fifth seed in the Division II playoffs hit the road for the semifinals. The Saints, like their football team, traveled to top-seeded St. Thomas More. The Saints would stay with the Cougars early, but STM would pull away to win, 61-43.
The Saints were pressured by the Cougars’ elite defense in the loss resulting in over 20 turnovers.
STM was led by Carter Domingue who scored a game-high 20 points. Jaden Shelvin also contributed 17 points for the Cougars.
