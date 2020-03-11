Gov. Edwards to address newest coronavirus cases Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will speak publicly twice Wednesday, March 11 one day after he announced Louisiana now has six presumptive positive cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus.
Edwards is scheduled to speak at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge at 12:15 p.m.
The governor will hold a formal news conference on the state’s coronavirus cases at 5:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).
Lester Duhe will have full coverage of the meeting on 9News at 5, 6, and 10.
As of Wednesday, March 11, state health officials reported the following:
- 6 presumptive positive cases
- 0 confirmed cases
Five patients are residents of Orleans Parish. A sixth patient is a resident of Jefferson Parish.
Presumptive cases remain classified as such until confirmed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The CDC can take several days to return test results to the state.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.