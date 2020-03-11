FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, but more dense fog expected overnight

As we go into your Thursday it’s going to be a very similar repeat to what we have seen the last couple of days with a foggy start, then as we head into the afternoon a little more sunshine beginning to peak through and temperatures warming. Humidity values will be up as well as we don’t get a break from the moisture being brought in as we continue to see southerly flow. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 70′s and the rain chance remains low as we don’t expect many showers to pop up. Fog will be possible as we head into the overnight and for the next couple of evenings until we can get a change in the weather pattern. Lows will be in the middle 60′s once again so mild and muggy nights will be a theme as we head into the next week. As for rain chances the good news is that models are trending drier and rain chances remain very low through the weekend as of now. Temperatures during the day remain in the upper 70′s to near 80 through the weekend and into the beginning part of the new work week. As of now I see no reason to cancel any plans you have for the weekend as we don’t look to see a washout, but more of the scattered shower variety.