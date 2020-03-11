FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy afternoon, but more dense fog expected overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another warm and muggy day across Southwest Louisiana as we continue to see southerly flow which is continuing to pump moisture into the area. Good news is we have remained dry and I expect that to continue into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 70′s.
Through the rest of the afternoon we can expect to see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the area and remaining dry, but very humid as well. It will be nice enough though that if you are wanting to go and exercise or maybe take the kids to the park to play it will be a great idea. As we go through the evening much like the past couple of evenings we will see the temperatures very slow to drop and as we move later into the night fog begins to develop just like a repeat of the past several days. We saw very dense fog this morning and it lasted through the middle morning hours and I would suggest giving yourself some extra time as we once again will be seeing the fog develop overnight. Remember if you are out driving and encounter fog to use the low beams, allow yourself a little extra time, don’t get distracted and to use the wipers and defrosters to help make visibility the best that it can be. Temperatures overnight will be warm as well as we expect lows to be in the lower to middle 60′s, which is still well above average.
As we go into your Thursday it’s going to be a very similar repeat to what we have seen the last couple of days with a foggy start, then as we head into the afternoon a little more sunshine beginning to peak through and temperatures warming. Humidity values will be up as well as we don’t get a break from the moisture being brought in as we continue to see southerly flow. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 70′s and the rain chance remains low as we don’t expect many showers to pop up. Fog will be possible as we head into the overnight and for the next couple of evenings until we can get a change in the weather pattern. Lows will be in the middle 60′s once again so mild and muggy nights will be a theme as we head into the next week. As for rain chances the good news is that models are trending drier and rain chances remain very low through the weekend as of now. Temperatures during the day remain in the upper 70′s to near 80 through the weekend and into the beginning part of the new work week. As of now I see no reason to cancel any plans you have for the weekend as we don’t look to see a washout, but more of the scattered shower variety.
Into next week the pattern looks to remain unchanged and the threat for some showers remain and temperatures will continue to be warm as we see highs in the upper 70′s through the early part of the week. We don’t see a break from the humidity either as southerly flow continues as the fronts pass, but the drier and cooler air remains well to the north.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
