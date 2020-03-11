FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thick fog early gives way to a warm but drier day ahead

The good news is that once the fog clears out after mid-morning, our afternoon could bring a few peeks of sunshine although more clouds than sun for most of the day. Temperatures inch closer to the upper 70s later in the day as rain chances drop off for the next couple of days. High pressure ridging in overhead will help to limit the rain chances today and tomorrow to less than 20% but keep a steady onshore wind will help aid in the development of more fog tonight.