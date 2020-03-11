FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thick fog early gives way to a warm but drier day ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through mid-morning, so take it easy on the roads this morning for the commute. Drive slower than normal, don’t text and drive and be especially careful around the bus stops this morning, as visibilities will be near zero at times, especially along and south of I-10. Temperatures start out in the 60s but without the return of rain showers for our day ahead.
The good news is that once the fog clears out after mid-morning, our afternoon could bring a few peeks of sunshine although more clouds than sun for most of the day. Temperatures inch closer to the upper 70s later in the day as rain chances drop off for the next couple of days. High pressure ridging in overhead will help to limit the rain chances today and tomorrow to less than 20% but keep a steady onshore wind will help aid in the development of more fog tonight.
I expect another morning commute on Thursday impacted by more fog to start the day tomorrow, with clouds again giving way to some rays of sun by afternoon. Thursday should be very similar to today with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. Not much change for Friday either as fog starts the day and gives way to a couple of afternoon showers. Rain chances are back to around 20%.
The weekend will certainly bring us more clouds than sun, but rain chances are limited to just a few isolated showers possible Saturday. A slightly better chance arrives Sunday, but I don’t expect anything more than a few pop-up showers with highs both days close to 80 degrees and morning lows in the 60s.
The spring pattern is in full force into next week, as high pressure keeps the cooler air blocked to the north next week, as a stalled pattern over the ArkLaTex and Ozarks brings several rounds of rain and a risk for some flooding over parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and northern Mississippi through the middle of next week. We’ll begin to see better rain chances toward the end of next week as computer models push our next cold front through around next Friday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
