Cowboys shutout by Cajuns, 7-0

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys fell to UL-Lafayette 7-0 in the first match up between schools without Tony Robichaux Tuesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark.
The Cowboys (10-7) were held to only four hits and were shut out for only the second time this season.
The Cowboys hits came from Brett Whelton, Payton Harden, and two from Welles Cooley.
With the win, UL-Lafayette moves to 8-9 on the season and have won split the last four games with McNeese in the last two seasons.
The Cowboys will be back on the field come the weekend when they travel to Beaumont for their opening Southland Conference series against Lamar.
KEY INNINGS
3rd | In the top of the inning, the Ragin Cajuns would take the lead after scoring three runs on four hits and a McNeese error, making it 3-0 after the third.
4th | In the top half, the Cajuns would extend their lead to 4-0 after scoring one run on one hit and a walk.
5th | In the top half, the Cajuns would extend their lead to 5-0 after scoring one run on two hits.
7th | In the top of the inning, the Cajuns added one run to their lead after a solo home run to left field to make it 6-0
8th | In the top of the inning, UL-Lafayette scored one more run on one hit and a hit-by-pitch to extend their lead to 7-0
MCNEESE NOTES
Offense:
The Cowboys as an offense had four hits one by Brett Whelton, Payton Harden, and two from Welles Cooley.
Pitching:
Brody Strahan got the predetermined start for the Cowboys in Tuesday’s game, finishing with 3.0 IP, 3 runs on 4 hits, and struck out 3 batters.
Strahan would be relieved by Jonathan Ellison to begin the bottom of the third. Ellison would go on to throw 2.0 innings, give up two runs on three hits and two walks, and strike out two batters.
In the sixth, Daniel Hecker would relieve Ellison for 0.2 IP before being relieved by Adam Goree with two outs in the inning.
Goree would go on to throw 1.1 innings, surrender no runs, only one hit and strike out two.
Brett Payne and John Boushelle would combine to pitch the last two innings of the game.
QUOTES
Head Coach Justin Hill
“We just couldn’t get the bats going, and they were able to tack on single runs after that. Credit their pitcher Carter Robinson he shoved the baseball in there.”
“It was different being up there for the umpires meeting and not seeing Coach Robichaux, but we went through things like normal and then I gave the umpires a little Coach Ro inspired “hey work hard out there tonight” and then after that it just became a baseball game.”
ON DECK
The Cowboys will travel to Beaumont for their opening Southland Conference series against Lamar come Friday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.