18-year-old arrested for having firearm in parking lot of DeRidder High School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder police arrested an 18-year-old from New Llano Tuesday for having a firearm in the parking lot of DeRidder High School, authorities say.
DeRidder police responded to a report of a suspicious person and vehicle in the front parking lot area of the school around 1 p.m. Tuesday, DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard said in a news release.
Krishon T. Selma, 18, was arrested for carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, illegal carrying of a firearm, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Richard said the investigation also revealed Selma was only on campus to pick up a student to give him a ride home.
The incident was handled swiftly and safely, Richard said. The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.