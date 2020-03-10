Vinton Middle robotics team raising money to compete at World Championship

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Despite being one of the smaller schools in Southwest Louisiana, Vinton Middle School recently swept the competition at this year’s Louisiana State Robotics Championship.
Now, the robotics team will be squaring off with hundreds of teams from around the world. Next month, the team will head to the Vex Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky to represent the state of Louisana.
More than 300 teams from across the globe will compete. For the first time, students from Southwest Louisiana will be among them.
“I was expecting us to do well..but I wasn’t expecting 1 whole school to win all the awards, but I was really proud of us,” said 8th grader Isabella Burke.
VEX Robotics is a STEM program that challenges students to build their robots and write their own codes to operate their bots. The competition is designed to showcase the young talents and their knack for engineering, problem-solving and collaboration.
Vinton students are coached by Len Holland and Kacie Wing, who Holland said works hard.
“Getting to this point is just amazing, the things we were able to accomplish after such a hard time...it’s really cool, especially going to worlds now," said 8th grader Tommie Cooper.
“I came for the coding, I stayed for driving the bot," said 6th grader Brodie Hebert.
Holland, who’s also an English and Science teacher at the school, said students have made great strides to get to where they are as local champions.
“Being here with them 4 hours every week after school and watching them put in the time and devotion..it was an emotional road," said Holland.
The team beat out 77 elementary, middle and high school teams from around the state. It’s not bad for a program that ends at late hours and can look more fun than informative--though in the end, it’s both.
“My job includes a lot of coding," said 6th grader Jaidon Briggs. "I’ve learned how to build this bot and work with my team and I understand that a whole bunch of jobs nowadays include this stuff and it will help me.”
While these 6th, 7th, and 8th graders make it look easy--it’s hard to believe it’s only their first year using those skills on a competitive level...Along with life skills, they tell me they’ve also built strong friendships.
“I’ve become more independent with my team..we’ve been able to accomplish so much on our own as opposed to always asking for help from coaches,” Isabella said.
“We’re in 6th grade and we made it this far...it’s amazing," Jaidon said.
Over the next several weeks, the Vinton Middle robotics team will be working extra hard to make sure their robot is in top condition for the world championship in Kentucky, but they’re also going to have to raise $20,000 and need the communities help to get them there.
The world competition that the team has been preparing for entails several tasks, including guiding a robot down platforms, around a course and everything from balls and plastic caps are maneuvered by the kid-made machines. Judges score the teams.
According to the VEX Robotics website, it is the largest and fastest-growing middle school and high school robotics program globally with more than 20,000 teams from 50 countries playing in over 1,700 competitions worldwide. Each year, an engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game.
Specifically, the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation seeks to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on sustainable and affordable curriculum-based robotics engineering programs across the U.S. and internationally, the website states
Holland said three Vinton teams won spots to the World Championship.
The teams: Team Domination, Cubic Overhaul, and Mission Improbable have a combined 11 Tournament Champion Awards and Excellence Awards, which are the highest awards that can be received at any tournament.
Vinton Middle School Robotics will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to compete in the VEX Robotics World Championship on April 22.
