USS Orleck to depart as early as March 17

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The USS Orleck Naval Museum’s departure schedule has now been moved up one week, meaning it could leave as early as Mar. 17, 2020.
Weather permitting, the ship is now scheduled to depart via tow on Mar. 17 and arrive at Gulf Copper Central yard in Port Arthur, TX, on Mar. 18.
While docked the Destroyer will undergo inspection, repair, and receive a new coat of pant before it is towed to Jacksonville, FL, to reopen as the flag ship of the Jacksonville Naval Museum.
The Orleck was closed for tours on Mar. 2 so that volunteers could prepare the ship for tow.
