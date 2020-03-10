SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 9, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 9, 2020.
Clifton Lee Thomas, 47, Lake Charles: Second degree battery; battery.
Ian Lane Ash, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery; aggravated battery.
Keylon Antonio Williams, 29, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Arthur Eugene Flanders IV, 44, DeQuincy: Strangulation; aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000; instate detainer.
Khristina Marie Jiles, 33, Harvey: ARDC detainer.
Matthew Allen Terrell, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Little John Cuba Jr., 37, Houston, TX: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).
River Austin Ray Langley, 25, Westlake: Theft under $1,000 (2 charges); trespassing; burglary.
Aaron Daniel Perry, 21, Sulphur: Trespassing; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Robbin Eldin Lamb, 32, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Samuel Isaiah Ardoin, 19, Vinton: Production, manfuacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); violation of a drug-free zone; failure to stop or yield.
Samantha Jean Brown, 31, Singer: Contempt of court.
William Wesley Allen, 23, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; harassment.
Ernest Gerard Brown, 35, Lake Charles: Assault; contempt of court.
Joseph Ernest Pena, 29, Sulphur: Monetary instrument abuse; theft under $1,000; attempted theft under $1,000.
Gerson Zelaya-Galvez, 25, Kenner: Federal detainer.
