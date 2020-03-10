McNeese baseball dedicates bullpen to Tony Robichaux

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Head Baseball Coach Justin Hill announced Monday that the McNeese bullpen will now be named The Tony Robichaux Bullpen in honor of the former McNeese and UL Lafayette skipper. Robichaux died in July after he suffered a heart attack and underwent open-heart surgery.
The announcement came just a day before the Cowboys and rival Ragin’ Cajuns meet in their annual rivalry game.
“I think the hardest part for me personally is just to get to that first pitch and it be a regular game," admitted Hill. “The thing that really sticks out to me is that this will be the first time since the [early] 80′s that Coach Robichaux won’t be in either dugout for this matchup. That one hasn’t hit me.”
Since coming to McNeese as a player in 1981, Robichaux has been either a coach or player in the series for every year since.
The McNeese Hall of Famer coached the Cowboys from 1987-94 and compiled the most wins of any coach in school history with 263 victories, an average of 33 wins per year.
During his time, McNeese won its first-ever Southland Conference championship (1988), its first SLC tournament championship (1993), and appeared in two NCAA Regional Tournaments (1988, 1993). In his final season at the helm in 1994, the Cowboys set a school record with 41 wins. His teams recorded 30 or more wins in seven straight seasons following his first year.
Following his time with McNeese, he’d coach the Ragin’ Cajuns’ baseball team for over 20 years and also became the winningest coach in program history. He finished his coaching career with 1,177 career victories.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.