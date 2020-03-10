Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI-PRESIDENT
Mississippi among 6 states with presidential primary Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Democrats are voting in a presidential primary that has been narrowed to three candidates. The state is awarding 36 Democratic delegates Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned Sunday in Mississippi. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had surrogates working on his behalf. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard remains in the race but is far behind in delegates. African Americans make up 38% of the Mississippi population and a larger share of the Democratic electorate. The Republican presidential primary ballot lists President Donald Trump and two other candidates. Mississippi is awarding 40 Republican delegates. It is one of six states with a primary on Tuesday.
ELECTION 2020-MISSISSIPPI-NEWS GUIDE
AP news guide: Primaries for federal offices in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi voters are choosing Democratic and Republican nominees for federal offices. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters in the primaries must show government-issued photo IDs. Three candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. The winner will face Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in November. Congressmen Bennie Thompson of the 2nd District, Michael Guest of the 3rd District and Steven Palazzo of the 4th District are being challenged in their own party primaries Tuesday. Thompson is a Democrat. Guest and Palazzo are Republicans. In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Trent Kelly is unopposed for the nomination.
ELECTION 2020-DELEGATES
'Odd' quirk raises delegate stakes in Tuesday's elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — A quirk in how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules is raising the stakes for Tuesday's primary elections, allowing a candidate to make up ground in the race quickly — or fall further behind. The 352 delegates up for grabs in Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota makes for only the fourth-largest delegate night on the primary calendar. But the intricate arithmetic of how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules makes it possible for a candidate to reap a bigger haul of delegates with a smaller margin of victory on this Tuesday than on any other night.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-WATCH
2020 Watch: Can Bernie get back on track in Michigan?
DETROIT (AP) — The earth has shifted over the last seven days. The Democrats’ 2020 primary has suddenly become a two-man race in which Joe Biden has a distinct advantage over Bernie Sanders. It’s difficult to exaggerate the speed with which things have changed. Last weekend there were five major candidates still in the primary fight, and Sanders was threatening to build an insurmountable delegate lead. But in the span of 72 hours, two leading moderates dropped out and the party’s establishment wing sprinted into Biden’s camp. Biden used the extraordinary rush of momentum to seize a delegate advantage on Super Tuesday. With this Tuesday's multi-state primary, Biden could build an insurmountable delegate lead.
TEACHER-CHILD EXPLOITATION CHARGE
Former band director pleads guilty to sexual battery charge
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi high school band director has pleaded guilty to a sexual battery charge. The Hattiesburg American reports 29-year-old Lindsey Daniels entered the plea last week for one count of sexual battery by a person in position of trust or authority. She had been the band director at Forrest County Agricultural High School. She lost her job after being arrested for child exploitation last March. Authorities had not given details on the allegations that led to the arrest. Daniels could be sentenced to 30 years in prison and fined $10,000 for the sexual battery charge.
ELECTION 2020-ENDORSEMENTS
Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, pledging to “do everything in my power” to help elect him. She is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination. The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success. Sanders announced that he'd won the endorsement of civil right icon Jesse Jackson and would be campaigning with him in Michigan on Sunday.