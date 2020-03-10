Lake Charles Planning and Zoning commission votes against rezoning part of North Lake Charles

“This is where people live, this is where they raise their children, this is where they put their heads down to sleep. How do we get this to revitalize? Because you’re right, the land uses are incompatible. They’re only two scrap metal yards operating in Lake Charles and both of them are right here in this area," Marshall Simien said. "If you wake up on a Saturday morning, my father just passed but I would wake up on Saturday mornings to drink coffee with him at four in the morning and you can hear the scrap metal yards.”