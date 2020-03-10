Lake Charles Planning and Zoning commission votes against rezoning part of North Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a full house at Lake Charles City Hall on Monday night as those for and against rezoning a part of North Lake Charles.
What’s proposed? Rezoning the area from North Bilbo Street to the First Avenue pump station in North Lake Charles. Right now, that area is zoned as a light manufacturing and mixed used district, but the Enterprise Boulevard Coalition asked it be rezoned to an industrial zoning district.
“We need manufacturing jobs that will pay a decent incomes to where black people can afford housing in North Lake Charles. So that’s what we created, we created an opportunity to create these jobs and that’s what we’re going to be talking about tonight,” Fitzgerald Darbone, with the African American Chamber of Commerce of Lake Charles, said.
Those in favor of the rezoning said this opportunity could bring more jobs and money to the area.
“So the economic impact of what’s currently going on, it’s 932 individuals who have full-time positions that live and work in the area. These businesses collectively pay a sales tax of 2.8 million, that’s sale taxes. Payroll for these businesses is 14 million currently. That’s payroll with wages and benefits," Tiya Scroggins said.
However, several opponents said the current industries in that area are an eyesore and don’t promote growth. Some of those against the rezoning grew up and live in the area and said this would continue to cause noise and pollution — ultimately ruining their quality of life.
“This is where people live, this is where they raise their children, this is where they put their heads down to sleep. How do we get this to revitalize? Because you’re right, the land uses are incompatible. They’re only two scrap metal yards operating in Lake Charles and both of them are right here in this area," Marshall Simien said. "If you wake up on a Saturday morning, my father just passed but I would wake up on Saturday mornings to drink coffee with him at four in the morning and you can hear the scrap metal yards.”
Several people on both sides of the aisle came out tonight, filling the city council chambers and even the hallway outside waiting to hear the decision.
“Everything that shines, is not gold," one opponent said.
“If they take an inch, they’ll take a mile, if they take a mile, they’ll take 300 more,” another opponent said.
The planning and zoning commission voted against the rezoning. That recommendation will go to city council who will have the final say on April 1.
