Lake Charles man arrested for DWI 4th

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested for 4th offense DWI, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.
Brent Walker, 43, was the driver of the vehicle that deputies stopped near the intersection of Heard Road and Constance Lane.
The deputy who spoke with Walker said he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath. Walker was observed to have watery bloodshot eyes and advised he had one beer prior to driving his car, said Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, the deputy learned Walker, who was convicted of DWI 3rd in 2015, had a suspended driver’s license, Vincent said.
A beer can and small wine bottle was also found inside the car, both opened.
Walker performed poorly on a standard field sobriety test and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His bond was set at $27,000.
CPSO Sr. Cpl. Cameron Hicks was the arresting deputy on this case.
