KPLC named LAB Television Station of the Year
By Johnathan Manning | March 10, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 5:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has been named the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Small Market Station of the Year.

7 News also brought home four other honors Tuesday at the 2020 Prestige Awards.

KPLC’s sister station, WAFB in Baton Rouge, was named Large Market Station of the Year.

KPLC awards:

· Small Market Station of the Year

· Uniquely Louisiana: Shelby on the Geaux

· Community Service: Pack the Tent

· Best Series or Documentary: Surviving the Storm - 2019 Hurricane Special

· Best Use of Digital Media - Touchdown Live

From left, photographer Amanda Sagram, anchor Olivia Vidal, anchor Shelby Trahan, Assistant News Director Jillian Corder, Digital Sales Manager Andy Jacobson, General Manager John Ware, Digital Content Manager Johnathan Manning, Marketing Director Tim Bourgeois, and meteorologist Ben Terry Tuesday at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters 2020 Prestige Awards. KPLC was named Small Market Television Station of the Year and received four other awards: Uniquely Louisiana for Shelby on the Geaux; Community Service for Pack the Tent; Best Series or Documentary for Surviving the Storm - 2019 Hurricane Special; and Best Use of Digital Media for Touchdown Live. (Source: KPLC)
KPLC was named Small Market Television Station of the Year Tuesday at the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters 2020 Prestige Awards. KPLC also received four other awards: Uniquely Louisiana for Shelby on the Geaux; Community Service for Pack the Tent; Best Series or Documentary for Surviving the Storm - 2019 Hurricane Special; and Best Use of Digital Media for Touchdown Live. (Source: KPLC)

