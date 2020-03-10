KPLC named LAB Television Station of the Year

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - KPLC has been named the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Small Market Station of the Year.
7 News also brought home four other honors Tuesday at the 2020 Prestige Awards.
KPLC’s sister station, WAFB in Baton Rouge, was named Large Market Station of the Year.
KPLC awards:
· Small Market Station of the Year
· Uniquely Louisiana: Shelby on the Geaux
· Community Service: Pack the Tent
· Best Series or Documentary: Surviving the Storm - 2019 Hurricane Special
· Best Use of Digital Media - Touchdown Live
