Holiday has 37 points help Pelicans top Timberwolves 120-107

Williamson took all of 16 seconds to assert himself, bullishly driving into the lane with little impediment on the first possession and throwing down a two-handed slam. The 19-year-old and first overall pick in the draft had four dunks in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game, including two off perfect lob passes from Ball that came during a 21-4 spurt by the Pelicans covering barely more than four minutes. The first alley-oop from Ball traveled almost three-quarters of the court.