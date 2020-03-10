FIU faces Rice in CUSA tourney

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have collectively accounted for 50 percent of Florida International's scoring this season. For Rice, Robert Martin, Ako Adams and Josh Parrish have combined to score 38 percent of the team's points this season, including 43 percent of all Owls points over their last five.