FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered showers and a few storms today; warm temperatures continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar is showing the redevelopment of showers over parts of Vernon, Allen and Beauregard parishes for the morning commute. Everyone else will be waking up to a muggy start with temperatures in the middle 60s. Patchy areas of fog developing will continue through sunrise but should clear out over the mid-morning hours. Another unseasonably warm day is on tap with highs in the upper 70s, and you will want to carry an umbrella as well as more showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are on the way later today.
Expect the best chance for seeing additional showers and storms popping up to occur during the afternoon, but our high resolution computer models continue to show this becoming possible later this morning over parts of Allen, Beauregard and Vernon parishes where rain chances will be a little higher before the noon hour. These showers will be scattered in coverage but could contain some thunder and lightning by this afternoon as temperatures heat up.
The Lake Charles area will have the best chance of a few pop-up thunderstorms by mid-afternoon through sunset, so even if you don’t need the umbrella initially this morning, it would be a wise idea to have one packed away for later today. By sunset most of the rain comes to an end with temperatures again settling back down into the 60s overnight as patchy areas of fog again return to the area.
High pressure will build over the area the next couple of days, further limiting rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday, sending afternoon highs up to near 80, although sunshine will be hard-pressed to return as the pesky southwesterly flow in the jet stream continues to pump in clouds overhead.
A few isolated showers return to the forecast beginning Friday as the ridge weakens a bit, but an associated cold front never makes it through out part of the state, stalling over the ArkLaTex through the weekend. This will keep the best rain chances to our north with only a hit or miss shower expected through Saturday. The front nudges a little farther southward on Sunday but never makes it through Southwest Louisiana.
A little better chance of rain returns by the end of the weekend as the front moves a little closer, but then backs off again next week as high pressure builds back over the region. There is no end in sight to the warmer air as highs over the next 10 days remain in the upper 70s to near 80 with nighttime lows in the 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.