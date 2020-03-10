FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered showers and a few storms today; warm temperatures continue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Radar is showing the redevelopment of showers over parts of Vernon, Allen and Beauregard parishes for the morning commute. Everyone else will be waking up to a muggy start with temperatures in the middle 60s. Patchy areas of fog developing will continue through sunrise but should clear out over the mid-morning hours. Another unseasonably warm day is on tap with highs in the upper 70s, and you will want to carry an umbrella as well as more showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are on the way later today.