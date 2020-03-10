FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog likely overnight, lower rain chance the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight will be warm and muggy again with lows in the low 60s. Dense fog is likely to develop shortly after sunset and remain an issue until well after sunrise. Some areas could see visibility drop to near zero at times. Use caution if you are going to be driving give yourself a little extra drive time.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, but rain looks unlikely.
Scattered showers will return Friday with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend will bring more of the same with highs in the upper 70s and a 20 to 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. So if you have outdoor plans just keep an eye on the weather and have an indoor alternative in case it rains.
And it does not look like there will be any changes next week either with scattered showers and storms remaining possible.
At this time I do not see any threat of severe weather or flooding concerns, though I will continue to monitor for that threat…
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
