Financial advisor’s take on managing pain and panic as stock prices plummet

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -For those who are keeping an eye on their money in the market, it was, no doubt, a frightening day as oil crashed and the stock market experienced a dizzying drop.
For some consumers, there's a bright side. The price of gas is dropping and that's something consumers like Gus Guillory appreciate.
"I think it's a good thing because we've been paying high prices for gas for so long, it's a blessing. No, I don't have any money in the stock market, I don't travel abroad, so I think I'll be alright."
He says he’s seeing it under $2 a gallon at some stations.
Yet that’s little comfort to those watching a market in free-fall and wondering what the future holds as long-time certified financial planner, Reed Mendelson, acknowledges.
"It has turned into a full-blown panic. It's fear of a tremendous global slowdown that hasn't occurred yet. It is the fear of a global slowdown that has caused a panic in all the financial markets," he said.
He does not diminish the personal tragedy for some.
"My heart goes out to all of the victims and their families and the people that are confined," he said.
But Mendelson says, historically, the market comes back.
He likens it to a hurricane.
"Hurricanes go away in very short order, and then you get what's called a V shaped recovery. You go straight down you go straight up. Because the economy is not in the condition it was in 2009, in 2001, in 1987. I've been through a lot of these before. Totally different economic scenarios than the one that exists today."
For those especially anxious, because they are almost ready to retire, he suggests they meet with a financial advisor to make sure financial decisions are rational and based on what happens historically.
Mendelson says the emotional inclination may be to panic, but the rational mind says stay the course.
“Our economy is really solid and really strong. Right now, today, in as good a condition as we’ve been in a long time. That’s not a political statement, it’s not an ‘I like,’ or ‘I don’t like.’ All you have to do is look at the facts, in terms of unemployment and interest rates and availability of capital and the whole litany is really very positive today,” he said.
“And this, while it has an economic impact, has the economic impact of a hurricane,” said Mendelson.
Mendelson says he jokes with his clients, “’Go home, take two aspirin and if you’re still sick in the morning, call me.”
“Really,” he says, “Take a deep breath, make your decisions based on what is real, and if you do not know what’s real, when I am sick I call my doctor.”
Mendelson says the current price of a barrel of oil is not sustainable to keep production and drilling underway. He says if drilling and production shut down, that would mean layoffs.
And as far as the market, he says there are three possible outcomes. “All of a sudden, the spread stops. And even thought he markets have done damage to themselves, because they behave emotionally, like we do, we spring right back. Scenario number two, this plays itself out over the next month or two months, or three months, kind of like the flu season. And then we go back. And the third scenario, and these aren’t my scenarios, these are people a lot smarter than I am, is that it really does turn into a pandemic and then the game changes.”
