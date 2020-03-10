Contract employee dies following accident at Sulphur refinery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Turner Industries Group employee has died following a workplace incident. A spokesperson for Turner Industries Group, LLC confirms it happened March 9, 2020 at an industrial facility.
A Citgo spokesperson confirms that the incident occurred at the Citgo refinery in Sulphur but says more information cannot be released at this time due to the incident involving a contracted employee.
Turner Industries Vice President John H. Fenner says the company is coordinating with OSHA and the management at the facility in investigating the incident. He asks for thoughts and prayers for the employee and their family in this difficult time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
