Calcasieu Area Council celebrates centennial with kite derby

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Area Council rang in their centennial anniversary with kites, something District Executive, Jacob Fontenot explained is embedded in the history of the scouts.
“Our founder Robert Baden-Powell, his brother was the first guys to make a man-made kite that actually hoisted a man and so they actually evolved into air scouts in Europe,” Fontenot said.
Over 50 scouts learned about the history and the science of flying a kite.
“We just kinda encourage that mindset of being creative and thinking outside the box and just helping them explore the beauty of science and just having them go from there,” Fontenot said. “That’s what we kinda use scouts as, as a safe place to fail, that the best way to learn through trial and error and that’s what we’re trying to incorporate and letting them design their own kites.”
Scouts that participated in the event received a special patch.
The council hopes to make the kite derby an annual event.
