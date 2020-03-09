SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 8, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 8, 2020.
Marshall Tomas Morris, 26, Baytown, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; in a park after hours.
Jedidiah Jamison Gilliam, 47, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Andrew Benjamin Giles, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Sean Patrick Arabie, 23, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; contempt of court (2 charges).
Jason Scott Simcox, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tony Robert Schnepf, 35, Topsy: Child endangerment.
Markus Dane Washington, 28, Lafayette: Second degree battery.
Troy Dale Gray, 35, Sulphur: No bicycle helmet; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Darwin Patrick Fleming, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Olman Edgardo Cardoza-Cruz, 26, Lake Charles: Harassment; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; federal detainer.
James Thomas Goodwin, 36, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles; aggravated flight from an officer; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to use a turning signal; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; no motor vehicle liability documentation; vehicle not registered.
Zachary Daniel Morgan, 28, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Vernon Bryan Geyen III, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
James Joseph Britt, 31, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tarsha Layne Payne, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated battery.
Kenneth D. Statum, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges).
Cyrstal Dennise Lewis, 40, Singer: Out of state detainer.
Derrick James Bertrand Jr., 18, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule I drug; violation of a drug-free zone; possession of drug paraphernalia; encouraging or contributing to child delinquency.
