State officials confirm investigative audit into Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - State officials have begun an investigative audit into the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Officials with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office confirmed the audit to KPLC, but declined to give any other information, including what the audit is in regard to.
District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Patsy Dugas confirmed that two members of the Legislative Auditor’s Office were at the District Attorney’s Office last week. She directed further questions to the Auditor’s Office.
