LSU softball faces South Alabama in Tiger Park

South Alabama is coming into Tiger Park with an 8-16 record on the year. The Jaguars are coming off of a win against Appalachian State, claiming the first two games of the series. Amanda Flynn leads the team with a .338 mark at the plate. She owns 23 hits, including two doubles, a triple, and a home run. She has tallied eight RBI and is 3-for-5 in stolen bases.