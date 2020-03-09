First Stop the Violence Rally in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One year ago, on Mar. 7, Marsha Duhon received the news that she lost her second child, Javid Duhon, to gun violence.
“They shot them and left them there for dead,” Duhon said. “I lost my daughter in 2000. Her and her husband and a best friend of theirs got killed by gun violence.”
Exactly a year later, she hosted the first Stop the Violence Rally in Lake Charles, in their memory.
“It was time for the children, the youth to put the guns down so they can stop the violence because you know, no one wins, everybody loses,” Duhon said. “My main concern is that they just learn to love one another. If they would’ve loved my son, he would’ve still been here.”
Local officials and advocates also came to speak at the rally.
“I had to do 17 years of incarceration to learn my lesson," said advocate, Matthew Curtis. "I don’t want them [the youth] to have to go through that, I want to be the example. I want to let them know that it’s not worth it, you don’t need guns to handle whatever you’ve got going on because it’s not worth it.”
Duhon recognizes that one day isn’t enough to end gun violence, but she just hopes the message comes across.
“We just hoping that today we get the message started to stop it so we can help our community,” Duhon said.
Nearly 100 people attended the rally.
