FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending the dry streak today with a much warmer week ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a much warmer start to the day, clouds have thickened up and will eventually give way to some rain later today. As you head out the door this morning, it’d be a good idea not to forget to grab the umbrella for the scattered showers on the way. You’ll certainly need to dress for warmer weather as morning temperatures start out in the upper 50s to near 60 and warm well into the 70s by this afternoon.
High pressure over the southeastern U.S. will continue to bring a breezy southeasterly wind over the state today which will help steer our temperatures steadily upward and keep a more humid feel. Clouds streaming in ahead of our next upper level disturbance set to bring rain chances back to the area, especially by late-morning and afternoon. The main storm energy will bypass our area to the north, so any rain we see today stays on the light side and lightly nothing more than some brief hit-or-miss showers.
A few showers could linger into the early evening with the bulk of all the rain coming to end before midnight. We’re in store for another milder evening though as temperatures only drop into the lower 60s overnight. With high pressure still in place for Tuesday, a similar warm and muggy regime continues tomorrow with a few scattered thunderstorms possible by the afternoon, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the middle to upper 70s.
Rain chances will taper back a bit by mid-week as the high pressure continues to build to the west over the northern Gulf of Mexico later this week, with nothing more than an isolated shower expected Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, unseasonable warmth each day is ahead with daily highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with lows at night in the 60s.
A few showers return by the weekend as the ridge weakens a bit, but I’m carrying no more than a 20-30% daily rain chance in the forecast through the latter half of the weekend and early next week as computer models are not in very good agreement that far out. One thing that is more certain than rain chances in the long range are that warmer than normal temperatures will likely carry on through most of March.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
