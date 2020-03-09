FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Ending the dry streak today with a much warmer week ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a much warmer start to the day, clouds have thickened up and will eventually give way to some rain later today. As you head out the door this morning, it’d be a good idea not to forget to grab the umbrella for the scattered showers on the way. You’ll certainly need to dress for warmer weather as morning temperatures start out in the upper 50s to near 60 and warm well into the 70s by this afternoon.