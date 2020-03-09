FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy weather pattern here to stay for a while

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 60s; Some patchy fog is possible too. Some scattered showers will be possible through the early evening at least.
We will see scattered showers and storms Tuesday and the chance of rain is 30%. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s, but rain looks unlikely.
Scattered showers will return Friday with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend will bring more of the same with highs in the upper 70s and a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms.
And it does not look like there will be any changes next week either with scattered showers and storms remaining possible.
At this time I do not see any threat of severe weather or flooding concerns, though I will continue to monitor for that threat…
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
