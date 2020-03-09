Elton man accused of attempted arson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An Elton man has been arrested following a complaint that he had doused his girlfriend in gasoline and threatened to burn their house down if she didn’t leave, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies were called to a home regarding the complaint on Mar. 6, 2020.
When deputies arrived they say they found a Thomas Henry Buxton, 50, outside the home which smelled of gasoline. While investigating Buxton’s girlfriend, deputies say she told them that Buxton had poured gas on her.
Buxton was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated arson.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.