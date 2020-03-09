Crash knocks out traffic lights at intersection of Ryan & Sallier

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An accident knocked out the traffic lights at the intersection of West Sallier and Ryan Street, according to Lake Charles Police.
Police said a single-vehicle heading northbound on Ryan Street struck a signal light pole in the median on the east side, dislodging the pole and a signal head. The vehicle then hit struck a traffic signal box.
All occupants in the vehicle were transported to a local hospital.
As a result of the crash, all remaining traffic lights at the intersection are out. Lake Charles Fire and Lake Charles Police have closed all left-turn lanes in all directions.
Police asked drivers to allow for an increase in traffic congestion in this area.
