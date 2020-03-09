Cowboys #7 seed heading into this week’s SLC tourney

The Cowboys earned their first trip to the postseason since the 2016 season when they beat Lamar 70-66 on a last-second three-pointer plus a free throw with 0.5 seconds remaining on Saturday night. That win evened McNeese’s league record to 10-10, tying it for sixth place with Lamar and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and with the tie-breaker worked out, Lamar was awarded the No. 6 seed, McNeese the 7 and AMCC No. 8.