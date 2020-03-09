Bronze plaques stolen from veterans’ graves in Ragley

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - Five bronze plaques have been stolen from the graves of veterans at Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, authorities have confirmed.
The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office first received a report of a missing plaque on Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff Mark Herford. The woman reporting the theft of her husband’s plaque also noticed that another grave in the cemetery was missing a bronze plaque.
However, it appears the thieves returned during the night because three more bronze plaques were reported missing Sunday, Herford said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Herford asked anyone with information about the thefts to call CRIME STOPPERS or to call the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-463-3281. He reminded residents that tips may be left anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.